Bulgarian President to Visit Palestine for First Time Since Taking Office

March 22, 2018 News
President of the Republic of Bulgaria Rumen Radev. (Photo: via social media)

President of the Republic of Bulgaria Rumen Radev is expected to arrive in Ramallah on Thursday, on his first visit to the occupied Palestinian territories since he took office in 2017, where he is set to meet with Mahmoud Abbas, the head of the Palestinian Authority.

Majdi al-Khalidi, Abbas’s diplomatic adviser, in an interview with Voice of Palestine radio described Radev’s visit as ‘important’, affirming the depth of relations between the two countries.

Abbas is scheduled to hold an extensive meeting with his Bulgarian counterpart in the presidential headquarters in Ramallah, followed by a joint press conference.

Both will discuss the political process and the US role, Israel’s ‘aggressive’ practices, as well as the regional situation and issues of common interest, said Abbas’ diplomatic advisor.

They will also discuss ways to promote bilateral relations between the two countries as well as activating the joint ministerial committee, which is expected to hold its meetings during the second half of this year.

Al-Khaldi emphasized the importance of the Bulgarian president’s visit, saying Radev’s visit comes at an important time and is particularly important since Bulgaria is the rotating presidency of the European Union Council.

(Wafa, PC, Social Media)

