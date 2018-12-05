Calls for International Investigation into Israel’s Killing of Disabled Palestinian (VIDEO)

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry has called for the International Criminal Court (ICC) to investigate Israel’s targeting of a Palestine who had learning difficulties.

The moment Israeli forces shot dead the disabled Mohammed Habali, 22, in the occupied West Bank in Palestine. pic.twitter.com/iMOrkfA2Jf — Abdalrahim M Alfarra (@AbdalrahimFarra) December 4, 2018

Twenty-two-year-old Muhammad Habali was killed by the Israeli occupation forces in Tulkarm city of occupied West Bank in the early hours of yesterday morning in what the ministry has said amount to an extrajudicial execution.

Video shows how a trigger happy Israeli solider shot a #Palestinian with mental illness dead in the West Bank yesterdayhttps://t.co/etPNxH6fXF pic.twitter.com/zrI7KcGGXR — Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) December 4, 2018

A refugee in Tulkarm refugee camp, Muhammad had learning difficulties which limited his ability to reason. Video shared on social media appears to show Muhammad being shot in the back when he posed no threat to occupation forces who had stormed the camp.

