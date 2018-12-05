Calls for International Investigation into Israel’s Killing of Disabled Palestinian (VIDEO)

December 5, 2018 Blog, News, Slider, Videos
MUhammad Habali, 22, a mentally-disabled young man, was shot and killed by Israeli soldiers in the West Bank. (Photo: via Twitter)

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry has called for the International Criminal Court (ICC) to investigate Israel’s targeting of a Palestine who had learning difficulties.

Twenty-two-year-old Muhammad Habali was killed by the Israeli occupation forces in Tulkarm city of occupied West Bank in the early hours of yesterday morning in what the ministry has said amount to an extrajudicial execution.

A refugee in Tulkarm refugee camp, Muhammad had learning difficulties which limited his ability to reason. Video shared on social media appears to show Muhammad being shot in the back when he posed no threat to occupation forces who had stormed the camp.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

