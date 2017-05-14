Calls to Send EU Committee to Investigate Israeli Prison Practices

Knesset member, Ahmad Tibi of the Joint List. (Photo: via english.pnn)

The Arab MK of the Israeli Knesset, Ahmad al-Tibi, called on the European Union “to send a committee in order to investigate the Israeli violations and war crimes against Palestinian prisoners,” the Palestinian Information Center has reported.

Tibi asked the EU “to oblige Israeli authorities to halt its violations of the international humanitarian law on the protection of civilians under occupation.”

Tibi’s statement came during his speech before members of the Socialist Party in the European Parliament.

The national committee for supporting the hunger strike announced Thursday as a ‘day of anger’ and support for the hunger strikers. Hamas Movement in the West Bank called on Palestinians to participate in the solidarity events scheduled on Thursday.

Palestinian prisoners, led by Fatah leader Marwan Barghouthi began a mass hunger strike on April 17, 2017 to improve their conditions in Israeli jails, including access to family visits, medication and education.

(PIC, PC, Social Media)