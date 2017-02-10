Canada ‘Very Concerned’ By Israel’s New Settlement Law

Feb 10 2017 / 8:45 pm
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. (Photo: via Huffpost, file)

 Chrystia Freeland, the Canadian Foreign Minister, expressed on Wednesday ‘concerns’ regarding Israel’s settlement regulation law, which legalizes thousands of settler homes built on private Palestinian land in the occupied West Bank, PNN reported.

“Canada is very concerned … and we want to underline that this expansion of settlements is illegal under international law,” Freeland told reporters on a conference call.

The government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, which took power in late 2015 is perceived to be more critical of Israel than the previous government. Critics however claim that the perceived change is in words only, not action.

The Knesset on Monday approved a law retroactively legalizing homes built on privately owned Palestinian land. The move generated broad international condemnation.

Canada is calling on all parties not to make unilateral moves which could have a negative effect, she added.

(PNN, PC, Social Media)

