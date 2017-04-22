City of Barcelona Officially Supports BDS

The declaration supported nonviolent resistance campaigns spearheaded by Palestinian and international civil society. (Photo: File)

Barcelona’s City Council passed an official declaration on Wednesday in support of the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement.

According to a statement released by BDS, the declaration includes the promotion of “contracts to ensure respect for human rights, specifically with companies which are linked to the Israeli occupation in Palestine,” and urges the Government of Catalonia to “create a centre for study and assessment of the impact of Catalan enterprises investing abroad.”

The statement added that the declaration expressed support for nonviolent resistance campaigns spearheaded by Palestinian and international civil society aimed at defending Palestinian human rights and upholding international laws.

Historic Decision: Barcelona City Council Votes to End Complicity w/ Israeli Occupation & Illegal Settlements!! #BDS https://t.co/tJLYIdPkKL pic.twitter.com/IIHuArRjr7 — BDS Movement (@BDSmovement) April 20, 2017

“Through this vote, Barcelona City Council puts an end to the complicity of the city of Barcelona with the flagrant, systematic human rights violations of the colonising occupation and expansion of the State of Israel in Occupied Palestinian Territories and recognises the right to BDS.”

According to BDS, the number of Spanish cities which support BDS has soared to 70.

“The Barcelona Municipality’s recognition of the right to advocate for Palestinian rights through the nonviolent tactics of BDS is not just a triumph for free speech and democratic rights. It is also a clear indicator of the widespread recognition of BDS as an inclusive, inspiring, anti-racist movement that is rooted in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and that upholds the basic principle that Palestinians are entitled to the same rights as the rest of the humanity.”

Rafeef Ziadah, member of the International Secretary of the Palestinian National Committee of BDS, said in the statement.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)