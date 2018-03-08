Danish Pension Giant Divests from Motorola over Ties to Israeli Settlements

Danish pension fund giant Sampension has officially excluded Motorola over the latter’s ties to Israel’s illegal settlements in the occupied Palestinian territory.

Sampension, a DKK290 billion ($43.5 billion) Danish labor market pension fund, made the announcement in an update to its exclusion list, stating that Motorola’s provision of products to Israeli settlements is a violation of UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights.

According to ActionAid Denmark (Mellemfolkeligt Samvirke), which welcomed the news, Sampension is withdrawing DKK15 million (some $2.5 million).

Danish pension fund Sampension blacklists Motorola Solutions Inc. over business on occupied Palestinian territory (In Danish) https://t.co/3e4Wr9yJV8 — Mikkel Bahl (@mikkelbahl) March 7, 2018

Motorola has well documented links to the Israeli military occupation and settlement enterprise, and is widely believed to be one of the companies contacted by the UN Human Rights Office, in the context of the latter’s work to publish a database of settlements-complicit businesses.

The latest development follows on from Sampension’s exclusion last October of four companies – including two Israeli banks and telecommunications company Bezeq – for their ties to Israeli settlements in, and the extraction of natural resources from the occupied territories.

The companies were excluded for violating Sampension’s guidelines for investments in occupied territories, and specifically,

“due to the financing of settlements, and the extraction of natural resources and establishment of infrastructure for telecommunication on occupied territory”.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)