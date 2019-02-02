Dozens of Palestinians Hurt in Clashes near Ramallah (VIDEO)

Dozens of Palestinians were injured by Israeli troops Friday while staging a protest near the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah, according to the Palestinian Red Crescent (PRC), Anadolu Agency has reported.

In a statement, the PRC said that 15 Palestinians had been wounded by Israeli army gunfire after clashes between demonstrators and soldiers erupted in the town of Al-Mughayyir east of Ramallah.

The PRC added:

“About 25 others suffered the effects of excessive teargas and were treated at the scene.”

According to witnesses, at least two other Palestinians were hurt by rubber bullets fired by Israeli troops.

Scenes from today's clashes between IOF soldiers and Palestinian protesters in the village of al-Mughayer, northeast of Ramallah pic.twitter.com/COjgrqrDcf — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) February 1, 2019

Every Friday, Palestinians stage demonstrations across the West Bank to protest Israel’s ongoing policy of building Jewish-only settlements on stolen Palestinian land.

