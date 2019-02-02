Dozens of Palestinians Hurt in Clashes near Ramallah (VIDEO)

February 2, 2019 Blog, News, Slider, Videos
Every Friday, Palestinians stage demonstrations across the West Bank to protest Israel's settlement policy. (Photo: via Social Media)

Dozens of Palestinians were injured by Israeli troops Friday while staging a protest near the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah, according to the Palestinian Red Crescent (PRC), Anadolu Agency has reported.

In a statement, the PRC said that 15 Palestinians had been wounded by Israeli army gunfire after clashes between demonstrators and soldiers erupted in the town of Al-Mughayyir east of Ramallah.

The PRC added:

“About 25 others suffered the effects of excessive teargas and were treated at the scene.”

According to witnesses, at least two other Palestinians were hurt by rubber bullets fired by Israeli troops.

Every Friday, Palestinians stage demonstrations across the West Bank to protest Israel’s ongoing policy of building Jewish-only settlements on stolen Palestinian land.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

Help the Palestine Chronicle Build a Movement of Truth

Please help us continue with this vital mission. To make a contribution using your Paypal account or credit card, please click HERE Or kindly send your contribution to: PO Box 196, Mountlake Terrace, WA, 98043, USA

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.