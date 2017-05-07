Egypt to Open Rafah Crossing for Three Days

May 7 2017 / 1:11 pm
At the Rafah crossing at the Gaza-Egypt border. (Photo: via Mondoweiss)

Egyptian authorities decided on Thursday to open the Rafah border crossing, in one direction, with the Gaza Strip for three consecutive days starting Saturday, Maan News Agency reported.

Egyptian authorities informed the Palestinian Authority (PA) that Egypt will open the Rafah crossing on Saturday, Sunday and Monday of this week (May 6-8) to allow those stuck in Egypt to return to Gaza.

Egyptian officials said the order came upon request by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to Egyptian President Abd al-Fattah al-Sisi, according to Maan.

Egypt has upheld an Israeli military blockade on the Gaza Strip since the ousting of former President Muhammad Morsi in 2013 and the rise to power of al-Sisi in Egypt.

While the Egyptian border has remained the main lifeline for Gazans to the outside world, Egyptian authorities have slowly sealed off movement through the border since Morsi was toppled by the Egyptian army.

According to the United Nations, during 2016, the crossing was partially opened for only 44 days. In 2015, the crossing had only been open for 21 days.

(Maan, PC, Social Media)

