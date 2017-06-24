Palestine Chronicle Fundraising Appeal

Eid Holidays Difficult Time for Palestinian Mothers in Israeli Jails

Jun 24 2017 / 7:53 pm
Palestinian women detained by Israel reportedly face various forms of torture. (Photo: via MEMO)

54 Palestinian women are currently held as prisoners in Israeli jails, according to a statement from a lawyer from the Palestinian Committee of Prisoner’s Affairs.

Lawyer Hanan Al-Khatib said that the 56 prisoners – 13 of whom are mothers and 10 are minors – “are going through very difficult living, humanitarian and health conditions.”

Al-Khatib said that their suffering “increases as holidays come and go, with mother prisoners still behind Israeli bars away from their children,” referring to the upcoming Ead al-Fitr holiday, marking the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Al-Khatib highlighted the case of Sabah Muhammad Faroun, from the al-Eizariya town of the central occupied West Bank district of Jerusalem, who has entered her second year in administrative detention – Israel’s widely condemned policy of internment without charge or trial – for alleged incitement over social media.

Faroun was supposed to be released on Friday June 22, however Israeli authorities renewed her administrative detention for another three months, keeping her away from her four children for another holiday.

As of May, 6,200 Palestinians were being held in Israeli prison, 490 of whom are being held under administrative detention.

(Maan, PC, Social Media)

