Erekat: Israeli Sniper Shooting of Palestinians reflects Cruel Mentality

Commenting on a video of an Israeli sniper shooting an unarmed Palestinian civilian near the Gaza border and expressing jubilation at the act, Saeb Erekat, secretary general of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), said on Tuesday that the incident reflects the cruel mentality of the Israeli military establishment.

“Such hate and contempt for the life of a Palestinian is a reflection of the cruel mentality of Israel’s military occupation and the drive of its systematic shoot-to-kill policy against the Palestinian civilians, in defiance of their very existence on the land of Palestine and in a flagrant violation of all international and humanitarian norms and laws,” Erekat said in press statement.

“This documented case of extrajudicial killing demands the world to end Israel’s impunity and highlights a further urgency for the International Criminal Court to open an immediate investigation into the war crimes committed by the Israeli occupying power. It’s the responsibility of the international community to hold Israel accountable, to secure international protection to our people and to put an end to Israel’s prolonged occupation of Palestine,” he said.

(Wafa, PC, Social Media)