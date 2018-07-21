Essam Youssef: ‘Israel Is Starving Gaza’

July 21, 2018 Blog, News
Destroyed buildings in Gaza as a result of a previous Israeli war on the impoverished and besieged Strip. (Photo: AJE, Wikimedia Commons, file)

The Head of the Popular International Committee to Support the Gaza Strip, Essam Youssef, warned of the humanitarian consequences of the Israeli authorities’ closure of the Karam Abu Salem (Karem Shalom) border crossing on the population of Gaza.

Youssef said in a press release:

“The catastrophic effects of closing the only commercial crossing by the occupation will be so comprehensive that the lack of food and basic life necessities will affect young and old people in the besieged Gaza Strip.”

He stated that “the danger will affect all neighborhoods in the Gaza Strip.”

He stressed that the health sector, which is already reeling from the 12-year siege which Israel has imposed on the Strip, would be unable to survive the latest closure.

Yousef stressed that,

“the Israeli occupation’s closure of the Karam Abu Salem border crossing is a form of collective punishment.”

He called on the international community to put pressure on the occupation to stop the crimes against humanity that “it commits without deterrence”.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

