EU Refuses to Move Embassies to Jerusalem

Apr 4 2017 / 5:49 pm
Federica Mogherini, High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and PA's Mahmoud Abbas. (Photo: WAFA, file)

The European Union states will not move their embassies from Tel Aviv to Israeli-occupied Jerusalem, which Palestinians want as the capital of their future state.

The EU position was reiterated yesterday by the European Union’s foreign policy chief, Federica Mogherini, who said:

“Our position is the same as the one of Arab League which is of the international community. EU and its member states will not move their embassies to Jerusalem.”

Mogherini, who was speaking during a joint press conference with Egyptian Secretary-General of the Arab League, Ahmad Aboul-Gheit, in Luxembourg, added: “We share the same approach, that is a two-state solution, negotiations between the parties and in particular within the framework of the Arab Peace Initiative which we consider the most useful basis for advancing in this respect.”

“We adhere to the resolutions of the UN Security Council.”

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

