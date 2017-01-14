Extremist Israeli Settlers Invited to Attend Trump Inauguration

A Jewish settler in the occupied city of al-Khalil (Hebron) harasses a Palestinian woman. (Photo: File)

US President-elect Donald Trump invited the leaders of the Israeli Jewish settlers illegally living on occupied Palestinian territories to attend his inauguration on 20 January, a body linked to the settlers said yesterday.

Turkish state-owned Anadolu news agency reported Israeli radio as saying that Director General Shin Adler of the Settlers’ Council claimed that an American politician close to Trump handed the Council a letter of invitation to attend the future president’s inauguration ceremony.

The chairman of the Yesha Settlers’ Council, Oded Revivi, is said to be the one who will lead the settler delegation to Trump’s inauguration and he will also be joined by Benny Kasriel, chairman of the Israeli settlement of Ma’aleh Adumim, located near Jerusalem.

Settler leaders hailed Trump’s invitation. Revivi called the invitation, according to Israeli newspaper The Times of Israel, “a clear indication” that the new US administration understands the importance of the settler councils.

Revivi also said that he is looking forward to working with the settlers’ “new friends” in the White House during Trump’s reign.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)