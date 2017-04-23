FIFA To Make Decision on Settlement Games in May

Palestinians protest in Ramallah calling on FIFA to suspend Israel’s membership. (Photo: MEMO)

Football’s top governing body may set Israel a six-month ultimatum to end games in settlements in the occupied West Bank, Israeli newspaper Haaretz reported Sunday.

The issue has been pushed in recent years by the Palestinian football association who has demanded Israel be punished for continuing to play games in the settlements, which are illegal under international law.

While several options are mentioned in a report prepared by the committee, and obtained by Haaretz, it does mention that making such a demand on Israel would be in line with a decision to expel teams from Crimea participating in the Russian league after it annexed the region from Ukraine.

Chairman of the Palestinian Football Association, Jibril Rajoub, has rejected a FIFA position on maintaining the status quo, arguing that the presence of Israeli teams in the occupied West Bank contravenes FIFA’s own rules on setting up teams on another country’s territory.

A September 2016 Human Rights Watch report argued that by allowing the games to continue, FIFA contributes to business activity on occupied territory and allows human rights abuses because the settlements are based on land taken from Palestinians and often impact on basic rights like freedom of movement.

Israel using back-door diplomacy to avoid FIFA sanctions over settlement football clubs, says a Palestine official

FIFA’s monitoring committee on Israel-Palestine suggested the decision will be made at the upcoming FIFA congress in May, warning either Israel as a country or settlement-based teams should be suspended if the games do not stop.

