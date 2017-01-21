Former Israeli Intelligence Head Warns Netanyahu about Dumping Iran Nuclear Deal

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif shakes hands with former US Secretary of State John Kerry. (Photo: via Press TV)

The former head of Israeli military intelligence, Amos Yadlin, has warned Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu against putting pressure on the new US president to undo the nuclear deal with Iran because this would have dangerous consequences, Haaretz reported on Friday.

The newspaper said that Donald Trump seems as if he is planning to change the international agenda and the style of decision-making in Washington. It noted that he has already pledged to undo the nuclear deal with Iran as president.

The Iran nuclear deal is a success – and the whole world is safer for it | Federica Mogherini https://t.co/ikv11FmKFD — The Guardian (@guardian) January 17, 2017

According to Haaretz, Netanyahu said last month that he had at least five ideas to dump the nuclear deal. He apparently said that he would reveal them to Trump when he meets him. The Israeli newspaper expects Netanyahu to be one of the first foreign officials to meet with the new US president.

“The cancellation of the agreement will negate the legitimacy of our positions in the international community,” said Yadlin, who is currently the executive director of Tel Aviv University’s Institute for National Security Studies. “When a conflict with Iran develops, the other powers will blame us for dragging Trump into doing this. They will not come to our aid.”

Nikki Haley’s answer on the Iran Nuclear Deal proved that she hadn’t actually read a single word of it. #RiggedCabinet pic.twitter.com/O60moz1THy — American Bridge (@American_Bridge) January 18, 2017

The newspaper pointed out that the Israeli intelligence committees heavily criticized the deal regarding what they called “flaws” when it was announced in 2015. After eighteen months, though, they have seen that it is holding firm and Iran is complying with its terms.

Yadlin told Haaretz that cancelling the deal could cause relationship problems with the five states which signed it along with the US, particularly Russia and China. It could also lead Iran to re-start its nuclear program, a development that would not be in Israel’s best interests.

