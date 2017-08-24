French-Palestinian Arrested by the Israeli Army, Macron Urged to Intervene

French President Emmanuel Macron and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (Photo: MEMO, file)

A young French-Palestinian has been arrested by the Israeli army “for no reason”. Salah Hamouri was picked up by soldiers on Tuesday night as he slept at his home in occupied East Jerusalem, his wife has revealed on Facebook. Elsa Hamouri and French Deputy Alain Bruneel are asking the President of the Republic, Emmanuel Macron, to intervene as a matter of urgency.

“As is often the case,” explained Mrs, Hamouri, “the military authorities gave no reason for this arrest and we had little information about his detention, he was unable to contact anyone. We ask France to act with conviction to protect and secure the release of our fellow citizen who is once again subjected to Israeli arbitrariness.” Internet users, including long-time supporters of the activist, are sharing the Facebook post across social media.

French-Palestinian arrested ‘for no reason’ by the Israeli army https://t.co/G0ejvhzYxw via @MiddleEastMnt — Ibrahim Hewitt (@ibrahimhewitt56) August 24, 2017

Salah Hamouri has for years been in Israel’s sights. It took international mobilization to get him released from prison in 2011. The young man had spent seven years behind bars, but he is welcomed in many French cities and, in particular, the Douaisi region of Nord-Pas-du-Calais.

Immediately following the announcement of his latest arbitrary arrest, Deputy Alain Bruneel asked for the French President’s intervention. “The relentless [pursuit] has lasted too long,” said the MP in his letter to the Elysee Palace. “Israel cannot continue to confuse the legitimate political struggle for the national rights of the Palestinian people with crime or terrorism.” He demanded that President Macron should “work as of today” on behalf of France for the release of Mr. Hamouri.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)