Palestine Chronicle Fundraising Appeal

The Palestine Chronicle provides honest and accurate reporting and commentary on the Palestinian people's struggle for freedom and human rights. Our team includes local writers and reporters on the ground who are not only reporting on, but living the struggle themselves. With multilingual platforms and many writers and intellectuals on board, the knowledge provided by the Chronicle is unique and unmatched.

Please consider a making a donation to support our work.

$20,000
$560 Raised
2% Funded

Funeral Procession Honors 16-Year Old Martyr

Jun 3 2017 / 4:30 pm
Just 16, Nuf Uqab Abd al-Jabar Infiaat was laid to rest Saturday in her hometown of Yaabad, in the West Bank. (Photo: Maan)

Two days after Israeli forces fatally shot 16-year-old Nuf Uqab Abd al-Jabar Infiaat, the girl was laid to rest Saturday in her hometown of Yaabad, southwest of Jenin in the northern occupied West Bank.

Infiaat was shot and critically injured after she stabbed and lightly injured an Israeli soldier near the entrance of an illegal Israeli settlement in the Jenin district, and succumbed to her wounds a day later.

Footage was released depicting Israeli settlers insulting the young Palestinian as she lay wounded on the ground, calling her a “b*tch” and telling her she deserved to die – recalling a similar incident in 2015 when a video showed an Israeli man yelling “Die, son of a b*tch!” at a 13-year-old Palestinian boy who had just been shot and critically injured.

Hundreds of mourners crowded outside the Infiaat’s home, as relatives and friends bid her a final farewell. Mourners then carried the body to the town’s main mosque for a funeral prayer, before marching to the town’s cemetery where she was buried.

Yaabad Mayor Samir Abu Bakr delivered a funeral oration at the cemetery, in which he said he held the Israeli occupation responsible for the sufferings of the Palestinian people.

(Maan, PC, Social Media)

image_pdfimage_print
Posted by on Jun 3 2017 . Filed under News, slider . You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 . You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.

Leave a Comment

Please insert the correct number.

Support Palestine Chronicle
Support Palestine Chronicle
"The Palestine Chronicle is a beacon. History, witness, analysis and ways forward are here, written with authority and humanity. Long may it publish." — John Pilger.
Subscribe to Newsletter
Enter your email address to subscribe to our mailing list.
Email:
I Remember My Name
My Father Was A Freedom Fighter
separator
Being Palestinian
Disclaimer RSS Feed Contact us Donation Popup
© Copyright 1999-2017 PalestineChronicle.com. All rights reserved
Powered By MediaSeniors