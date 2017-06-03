Funeral Procession Honors 16-Year Old Martyr

Just 16, Nuf Uqab Abd al-Jabar Infiaat was laid to rest Saturday in her hometown of Yaabad, in the West Bank. (Photo: Maan)

Two days after Israeli forces fatally shot 16-year-old Nuf Uqab Abd al-Jabar Infiaat, the girl was laid to rest Saturday in her hometown of Yaabad, southwest of Jenin in the northern occupied West Bank.

Infiaat was shot and critically injured after she stabbed and lightly injured an Israeli soldier near the entrance of an illegal Israeli settlement in the Jenin district, and succumbed to her wounds a day later.

The family remains agonizing pain for a daughter, sister they will no longer see. . It is a farewell .

RIP Nawaf Infiaat💔 pic.twitter.com/SVVjH3SO7l — stefania_Palestine (@stefaniafoddis1) June 2, 2017

Footage was released depicting Israeli settlers insulting the young Palestinian as she lay wounded on the ground, calling her a “b*tch” and telling her she deserved to die – recalling a similar incident in 2015 when a video showed an Israeli man yelling “Die, son of a b*tch!” at a 13-year-old Palestinian boy who had just been shot and critically injured.

Hundreds of mourners crowded outside the Infiaat’s home, as relatives and friends bid her a final farewell. Mourners then carried the body to the town’s main mosque for a funeral prayer, before marching to the town’s cemetery where she was buried.

Yaabad Mayor Samir Abu Bakr delivered a funeral oration at the cemetery, in which he said he held the Israeli occupation responsible for the sufferings of the Palestinian people.

(Maan, PC, Social Media)