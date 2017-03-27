Gaza Authorities Close Border Crossing with Israel Following Murder of Hamas Leader

Erez checkpoint, separating Gaza from Israel. (Photo: Tamar Fleishman, Palestine Chronicle, file)

Palestinian security forces in the Gaza Strip has issued a decision to shut down the Eretz Crossing connecting the costal enclave with Israel and the West Bank, a day after a Hamas freed prisoner was gunned down in Gaza city.

Hamas has accused Israel to standing behind the assassination and vowed revenge.

Speaking with PIC, Interior Ministry spokesperson Iyad al-Bazm said “the ministry decided to close the Beit Hanoun border-crossing until further notice as part of a set of security measures opted for following the murder of Fuqaha.”

Thousands took part in Fuqaha’s funeral procession on Saturday in the blockaded Gaza Strip.

Fuqaha was shot dead by anonymous assailants on Friday evening in Tel al-Hawa, south of Gaza.

He was released to the Gaza Strip in 2011 as part of the Shalit prisoners exchange deal, in which 1,027 Palestinian prisoners were released in an exchange for Israeli solider Gilad Shalit who was captured by Hamas.

Father of Hamas leader killed in Gaza on Friday says Israeli authorities had threatened him in 2014 & 2015 https://t.co/C7OjvpTJWH — Ben White (@benabyad) March 27, 2017

Hama’s decision was reduced today to exclude patients, families of prisoners, children and women, males under 15 and above 45, and three ministers in the Palestinian national unity government.

(PC, PIC, Social Media)