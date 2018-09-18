Gaza Images on Display in France Show Palestinian Resilience

September 18, 2018 Articles, Features
Khalil Hamra, a Pulitzer Prize-winning photographer, shows the resilience of people in his native Gaza in a new exhibition. (Photo: via Facebook)

A photojournalist exhibited images from his native Gaza, showing Palestinian resilience amid years of war and hardship.

Khalil Hamra, a Pulitzer Prize-winning photographer for The Associated Press, exhibited his work in a France show titled “Why Gaza?” at the 30th annual Visa Pour L’Image photojournalism festival.

In 30 photos on display, Hamra shows the resilience of Gazans, some two million people living on a sliver of land on the Mediterranean Sea that measures just 360 square kilometers.

Gaza’s residents have endured 11 years of a crippling blockade, imposed by Israel and Egypt after the takeover of the territory by Hamas in 2007. Hardships have worsened with each year of the blockade, including power cuts for most of the day, soaring unemployment and a health system on the brink of collapse.

The besieged enclave has endured further suffering this year with Israel’s violent response to Great Return March protests. Palestinians have been demonstrating on the border since March 30, demanding an end to the siege and the right to return to their homeland from which they fled or were expelled from during the creation of Israel 70 years ago.

Over 170 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire since protests began.

The France festival highlights photojournalism from around the world in exhibits, screenings, lectures, and workshops.

Hamra won the Robert Capa Gold Medal Award in 2009. He shared the 2013 Pulitzer Prize with three Associated Press photographers for his work in Syria.

(Al-Araby Al-Jadeed, PC, Social Media)

