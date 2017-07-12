Palestine Chronicle Fundraising Appeal

Germany Watching Israeli Settlement Plans ‘With Concern’

Jul 12 2017 / 5:07 am
Illegal Israeli settlements in the Occupied West Bank are expanding in full force. (Photo: File)

The German government said on Monday that it was gravely concerned about Israeli settlement plans in East Jerusalem.

It said in a statement by the German Foreign Ministry that it was “watching with great concern” Israeli decisions to build settlements inside Palestinian neighborhoods in East Jerusalem and around it.

“The question is, how could the Israeli government in light of this situation allow the US administration and other international actors to work toward a solution to the decades-long conflict,” it said.

The Israeli government has approved tens of thousands of housing units in the last year, in a violation of international law and in defiance for the international community.

(Wafa, PC, Social Media)

