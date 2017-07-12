Germany Watching Israeli Settlement Plans ‘With Concern’

Illegal Israeli settlements in the Occupied West Bank are expanding in full force. (Photo: File)

The German government said on Monday that it was gravely concerned about Israeli settlement plans in East Jerusalem.

It said in a statement by the German Foreign Ministry that it was “watching with great concern” Israeli decisions to build settlements inside Palestinian neighborhoods in East Jerusalem and around it.

"Thirty-six member states voted in favor of the resolution criticizing Israeli settlements, including Germany,… https://t.co/E6tCNogPxe — Steven Bennett (@StevenMobile) March 24, 2017

“The question is, how could the Israeli government in light of this situation allow the US administration and other international actors to work toward a solution to the decades-long conflict,” it said.

The Israeli government has approved tens of thousands of housing units in the last year, in a violation of international law and in defiance for the international community.

(Wafa, PC, Social Media)