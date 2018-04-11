Israel Denies Ghana MP Access to Palestine

Ghanaian Member of Parliament, Ras Mubarak, was been denied entry into the occupied Palestinian territories by Israel yesterday, according to the Afro-Palestinian Newswire service.

(Ghana’s Ras Mubarak didn’t enter into Palestine – Israel) pic.twitter.com/WFeARXSr1l — Ghissues (@ghissues231) April 11, 2018

The National Democratic Congress MP from the northern region of Kumbungu had been invited by the Palestinian Authority (PA) to give a speech in Ramallah and had been issued a permit by the Israeli authorities prior to arriving at the Jordanian border.

However, upon reaching the Allenby Border Crossing, Mubarak was refused accesses into the occupied territories and was forced to return to Amman.

I was invited by the Palestinian Authority to give a speech in Ramallah. Israel issues a permit for me to go into… Gepostet von Ras Mubarak am Dienstag, 10. April 2018

Mubarak has been a vocal supporter of the Palestinian cause, and recently led a march in Accra against the US recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

“A state that’s erroneously described as the only democracy in the middle east treats international law and conventions with contempt, flouts them with increasing regularity and maintains a brutal military occupation while the whole world looks on,” he wrote on Facebook.

“The demonstration would be in Accra but it could also be anywhere”— Hon Ras Mubarak#YenSempa #WeCelebrateGH — Onua 95.1 FM (@onua951fm) March 23, 2018

Mubarak also now one of a growing list of African parliamentarians and dignitaries that have been denied entry to Israel due to their involvement in pro-Palestinian activism.