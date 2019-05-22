Gramsci and the Palestinian Narrative: Ramzy Baroud Speaks at ‘Nakba71’ in Vancouver (VIDEO)

Following are excerpts from Ramzy Baroud’s talk at ‘Nakba71 – The Palestinian Narrative’, a meeting held on May 18, in Vancouver, Canada, at the Simon Fraser University to commemorate the 71st anniversary of the Palestinian Nakba – the destruction of the Palestinian homeland in 1947-48. Baroud is the Editor of the Palestine Chronicle.
Excerpts of the excellent talk and reading by Ramzy Baroud at Vancouver's Nakba71 meeting
Posted by Canada Palestine Association on Tuesday, May 21, 2019
(The Palestine Chronicle)
Be the first to comment