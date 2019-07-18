Greenblatt: ‘Israel Is Victim in Conflict with Palestinians’

The US Special Representative for International Negotiations, Jason Greenblatt, has said that Israel is the “victim” in its conflict with the Palestinians and that he “cannot think of single instances” when Israel made a mistake.

In an interview aired yesterday by US broadcaster PBS, Greenblatt was asked what responsibility Israel bears for its now 71-year-old conflict with the Palestinians.

#US Middle East #peace envoy Jason Greenblatt in an interview broadcast on #American TV on Wednesday: *calls #Israel the victim in the conflict with #Palestine

*doesn't like the term "settlements", prefers "neighborhoods" for more laughs, plz visit:https://t.co/4ybWZ09Ooy — Amina Sadiq (@AminaSadiq9) July 18, 2019

The US envoy replied:

“I think that Israel is actually more the victim than the party that’s responsible. From the moment of its formation, they were attacked multiple times. They continue to be attacked with terrorism. So — I’m not sure I understand the premise of the question.”

Greenblatt says that in the conflict between #Israel and the #Palestinians, the Jewish State is 'more the victim than the party that’s responsible' https://t.co/KUZM8WEIj4 — i24NEWS English (@i24NEWS_EN) July 18, 2019

He added that he “cannot think of single instances” in which Israel made a mistake or overstepped its authority, saying:

“I think that they’re trying their best to succeed. They have actually succeeded in many ways, especially economically, under very, very trying circumstances.”

Greenblatt also doubled down on previous comments in which he argued Israel’s illegal settlements should be referred to as “neighborhoods and cities”, saying that the term “settlements” is “pejorative”.

In an interview with PBS, Jason Greenblatt, who has been tasked by US President Donald Trump with the development of his peace proposal, rejected the terms "settlements" and "occupied," saying he prefers "neighborhoods" and "disuputed https://t.co/RBlkG1H8ov — OneVoice Movement (@OneVoice) July 18, 2019

On the occupied West Bank – where over 500 illegal settlements are located – and the besieged Gaza Strip, the envoy said:

“I would argue that the land is disputed. It needs to be resolved in the context of direct negotiations between the parties. Calling it occupied territory does not help resolve the conflict.”

Under international law, both the West Bank and Gaza Strip remain classified as occupied territories.

