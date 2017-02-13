Guterres Defends Choice of Palestinian as Libya Envoy

Feb 13 2017 / 10:29 pm
Salam Fayyad (L) with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas. (Photo: File)

N Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has defended his choice to appoint former Palestinian Prime Minister Salam Fayyad as UN envoy to Libya and expressed his “deep” regret over US opposition to his appointment.

Guterres described Fayyad, a former World Bank official with a track record of fighting corruption, as “the right person for the right job at the right moment” in his remarks at the annual World Government Summit hosted by Dubai on Monday.

“I deeply regret this opposition and I do not see any reason for it,” Guterres said.

“It is a loss for the Libyan peace process and the Libyan people,” he said, adding that the UN “needs to be able to act with impartiality”.

The UN secretary-general on Wednesday had informed the Security Council of his intention to appoint Fayyad as a replacement for German Martin Kobler to conflict-torn Libya.

However, Nikki Haley, US ambassador to the UN, vetoed the appointment, saying Washington did not support the message the move would send.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hailed the US veto of Fayyad as counter to the “free gifts constantly given to the Palestinian side”.

The head of the UN requires the unanimous support of all 15 Security Council members for appointments of special representatives to conflict areas.

Fayyad served as prime minister of the Palestinian Authority from 2007 until 2013.

(Agencies, Al Jazeera, PC)

image_pdfimage_print
Posted by on Feb 13 2017 . Filed under News, slider, The Free Zone . You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 . You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.

Leave a Comment

Please insert the correct number.

Support Palestine Chronicle
Support Palestine Chronicle
"The Palestine Chronicle is a beacon. History, witness, analysis and ways forward are here, written with authority and humanity. Long may it publish." — John Pilger.
Subscribe to Newsletter
Enter your email address to subscribe to our mailing list.
Email:
I Remember My Name
My Father Was A Freedom Fighter
separator
Being Palestinian
Disclaimer RSS Feed Contact us Donation Popup
© Copyright 1999-2017 PalestineChronicle.com. All rights reserved
Powered By MediaSeniors