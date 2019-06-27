Hamas Chief Haniyeh: ‘Palestine Is Not for Sale’

Head of Hamas’ political bureau Ismail Haniyeh has said that Bahrain conference “secures economic cover for a political attempt to liquidate the Palestinian cause.”

Haniyeh’s statement came in a speech during a conference organized by Palestinian factions on Tuesday, entitled the Palestinian National Conference to face the Deal of the Century and Reject the Manama Workshop held in Gaza.

Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh slammed the Trump-Bahrain Deal of the Century conference as a mechanism to 'normalise' relations with Israel.https://t.co/ACQ61XqmEK — The New Arab (@The_NewArab) June 21, 2019

He added:

“We are witnessing a crucial historical moment. Our position is clear: Palestine is not for sale. No for deals which consecrate the occupier’s hegemony over our land.”

He continued:

“The Palestinian people stand today in the face of the Manama workshop in a renewed uprising and political revolution, as Palestinians have sensed the unprecedented strategic threat facing the Palestinian cause.”

As Egypt the US,, Israel and Jordan plan for a summit for the sham "deal of the Century" in Bahrain on Wednesday, Hamas and the PFLP land in Beirut for a united Palestinian 'anti-Manama summit'. https://t.co/zvsiLSugnh — Kai (@kai_maggard) June 22, 2019

Haniyeh pointed out that the Manama workshop “grants Israel the green light to expand its occupation efforts and control over the entire West Bank, in addition to paving the way for normalization with Arab countries and the integration of the occupier in the region.”

He stressed that the workshop “was born dead and frustrated. The Palestinian people today stand unified in the face of these deals.”

Haniyeh continued that “all Arab people stand today to emphasize the significance of the Palestinian cause and that Jerusalem is the compass of the nation.”

Hamas: 'Palestine' is not for sale: Conference held in Gaza against Bahrain conference and the Trump administration's "Deal of the Century". https://t.co/Ffed3zo8iq ArutzSheva pic.twitter.com/wrxOVaTbn9 — Jewish Community (@JComm_NewsFeeds) June 26, 2019

On Tuesday evening the Manama Peace to Prosperity Workshop began in Bahrain, looking at the economic aspects of the Middle East peace settlement plan, known as the deal of the century, according to US media.

Haniyeh demanded all factions “insist on steadfast adherence to the Palestinian cause, primarily Jerusalem, the right of return and a sovereign state with Jerusalem as its capital on the entire national territory.”

The movement’s leader also called for “the reconstruction of the Palestine Liberation Organization to include all factions under one single leadership.”

(Middle East Monitor, PC, Social Media)