Hamas-Egypt Open Direct Communication Channels

A file photo of a Hamas delegation, lead by Dr. Mahmoud al-Zahar, on its way to Egypt. (Photo: File)

Sami Khater, a member of Hamas’s political bureau, said yesterday there is now an official communication channel between his movement and the Egyptian government, which repair the relationship of both parties in the interest of the Palestinian and Egyptian peoples.

Khater told Quds Press, “There are communication channels and arrangements between us and the Egyptian officials to establish a good and lasting relationship.”

He added, “Hamas has always been interested in having a good relationship between Egypt and Palestine which serves the interest of both peoples.”

He noted, “The obstacles were always created by the Egyptian side, because they always placed conditions,” adding that now “direct communication channels are now in place.”

Khater, however, remarked that the communications between both parties are largely focused on the relationship between Hamas and Egypt.

(SAFA, PC, Social Media)