Hamas Leader Hails UN Vote, Says ‘Israel Has Become a Burden’

Dec 26 2016 / 6:15 pm
Khaled Meshaal. (Photo: File)
Hamas leader Khaled Meshaal has urged Israel to implement the recently-passed UN Security Council resolution demanding a halt in illegal settlements in occupied Palestinian territories.

Speaking at an event organised by the Turkey-based YediHilal (Seven Crescent) Association in Istanbul, Meshaal said Palestinians want their lands to be “completely free from occupiers”.

“We want to take back our land in such a way that settlers are removed and there are no more settlements. We want to return to a Palestine where there are no invaders and enemies,” the Hamas political bureau chief said.

“We want to declare that we back the UN’s fair decision and we expect more such fair decisions on this issue,” Meshaal said.

On Friday, the UN Security Council adopted a resolution demanding Israel to halt the building and expansion of settlements in occupied Palestinian territories. The resolution, which was co-sponsored by Malaysia, New Zealand, Senegal and Venezuela, was passed by a 14-0 vote after the US abstained.

“This is a correction of at least one of the mistakes that the US and the international community have previously made in matters related to Palestine,” the Palestinian leader added. He also thanked all governments and institutions who opposed Israel’s settlement policies.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had described the UN Security Council resolution as “anti-Israel” and “shameful”. 

About the Israeli leader, the Hamas leader said: “Netanyahu is in a state of madness because of this decision.

“In the past years, Israel’s presence for some states could be seen as a profitable investment. But today, for the international community, Israel has become a burden.”

He urged the international community and the Muslim world to stand with the “righteous struggle” because “the invaders are spreading their occupation step by step by opening new settlements in our territory”.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

