Hamas Military Commander Assassinated in Gaza, Movement Accuses Israel, Vows Revenge (AUDIO)

Palestinians carry the body of Mazin Fuqaha in Gaza city today (Photo: via Shihab News Agency)

Thousands of Palestinians attended on Saturday afternoon the funeral ceremony of the al-Qassam commander Mazen Fuqaha who was assassinated Friday evening.

Scores of al-Qassam’s fighters also attended the funeral, which started from Shifa Medical Complex in Gaza City and headed to al-Umari Grand Mosque before ending at Sheikh Radwan cemetery.

During the funeral ceremony, member of Hamas’s political bureau Khalil al-Hayya held the Israeli occupation fully responsible for the assassination of Mazen Fuqaha.

Al-Qassam Brigades would retaliate “at the suitable time and in the proper way,” he said.

“Israel would well realize that its assassination policy is stupid and crazy and would never succeed to liquidate the Palestinian cause,” he added.

“Our confrontation with the Israeli occupation will continue regardless of the sacrifices,” according to his statement.

“We will continue our resistance path till the release of all Palestinian prisoners and lands,” he vowed.

He concluded by stressing that Fuqaha’s blood is “the fuel for victory and liberation.”

Fuqaha was released to Gaza as part of the 2011 prisoners swap deal between Hamas and Israel. Israeli media has repeatedly mentioned his name and accused him of being involved in resistance work in the West Bank and has threatened his family that he would be killed if he does not stop.

