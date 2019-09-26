Hamas: ‘No Political Price for Building International Hospital in Gaza’ (VIDEO)

Hamas said yesterday “there is not a political price for building an international field hospital in Gaza funded by an American NGO.”

In a statement, a copy of which was sent to MEMO, the movement said: “Agreement on building the hospital was a form of serving our people.”

The statement added:

“All Palestinian factions in Gaza” will follow up on the work on the hospital “ in order to guarantee it is providing the agreed-upon professional services.”

Hamas said that building this hospital is one of the terms of the understandings to break the Israeli siege imposed on the Gaza Strip which was sponsored by Egypt, Qatar and the UN.

The hospital is to be located near the Israeli controlled Erez crossing in an effort “to make the movement of its staff easy”, the movement added.

(Middle East Monitor, PC, Social Media)

