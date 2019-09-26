Hamas said yesterday “there is not a political price for building an international field hospital in Gaza funded by an American NGO.”

In a statement, a copy of which was sent to MEMO, the movement said: “Agreement on building the hospital was a form of serving our people.”

A convoy of trucks loaded with American field hospital equipment entered the #Gaza Strip Tuesday – https://t.co/WmyzROQifP #Palestine pic.twitter.com/abYGEEvtLF — al whit (@soitiz) September 24, 2019

The statement added:

“All Palestinian factions in Gaza” will follow up on the work on the hospital “ in order to guarantee it is providing the agreed-upon professional services.”

📽 Video: A truck loaded with Medical Equipment American Field Hospital to Palestinians arrives at Kerem Shalom crossing in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip To download the HD versionhttps://t.co/V9TLMtWJ74 pic.twitter.com/rQmNgZ8apL — Ramy Jabbar (@Ramdog1980) September 24, 2019

Hamas said that building this hospital is one of the terms of the understandings to break the Israeli siege imposed on the Gaza Strip which was sponsored by Egypt, Qatar and the UN.

The hospital is to be located near the Israeli controlled Erez crossing in an effort “to make the movement of its staff easy”, the movement added.

(Middle East Monitor, PC, Social Media)