Hamas Strongly Condemns US Killing of Qassem Soleimani

January 3, 2020 Blog, News, Slider
Iranians take to streets across the country to condemn the assassination of General Soleiman by the US military. (Photo: via Social Media)

The Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, has condemned the US assassination of senior Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani.

Islamic Jihad in Palestine also condemned the killing in an air raid carried out by the US in Iraq.

In separate statements, both Palestinian factions blamed America for the instability in the region thanks to Washington’s unconditional support for the colonial-settler state of Israel.

Hamas said in a statement:

“We mourn the death of Soleimani and the other Iranian commanders killed in an air raid carried out by the US. The movement also offers its sincere condolences to our brothers in Iraq for the killing of many Iraqis in the same raid.”

The Hamas statement pointed out that Major General Qassem Soleimani played a major and critical role in supporting Palestinian resistance at all levels.

“On this sad occasion, Hamas condemns the US bullying that creates disputes and upheavals in the regions, just to serve the interests of the Israeli occupation.”

Islamic Jihad added its condolences:

“With much honor and sadness, we mourn the death of the senior commander, who was a prominent supporter to the Palestinian resistance for decades. He was assassinated by the Zio-American enemy — the big Satan.”

The movement added that the Palestinian resistance groups will not be weakened by the Iranian General’s killing.

“They will continue towards the liberation of Palestine.”

At the same time, Islamic Jihad mourned the death of commander Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis, who was a prominent leader of the Iraqi resistance against the US invasion of Iraq.

(Middle East Monitor, PC, Social Media)

