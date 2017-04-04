Hamas to Recognize 1967 Borders

Apr 4 2017 / 4:58 pm
Hamas leader Khaled Meshaal. (Photo: File)

Hamas is expected to recognize a Palestinian state within the 1967 borders as part of its new charter which is likely to be released soon.

The Lebanese news site Al Mayadeen made the revelations after details of the new charter were leaked to it. However nowhere does that movement mention its recognition of Israel.

The final document has not been released by the movement and there have been discussions about a future state, sources close to the group told MEMO.

“It is possible to agree to a state within the 1967 borders, but it does not necessarily include recognition of Israel and does not mean that there is a relinquishment of historic Palestine,” Al Mayadeen quoted the new charter saying.

“The liberation of Palestine is the duty of the Palestinian people, and the resistance to the occupation is a legitimate right, and armed resistance is a strategic choice. Our right to develop and manage the means of resistance is included in the framework of managing the conflict and not at the expense of the principle of resistance.”

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

image_pdfimage_print
Posted by on Apr 4 2017 . Filed under News, slider, The Free Zone . You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 . You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.

Leave a Comment

Please insert the correct number.

Support Palestine Chronicle
Support Palestine Chronicle
"The Palestine Chronicle is a beacon. History, witness, analysis and ways forward are here, written with authority and humanity. Long may it publish." — John Pilger.
Subscribe to Newsletter
Enter your email address to subscribe to our mailing list.
Email:
I Remember My Name
My Father Was A Freedom Fighter
separator
Being Palestinian
Disclaimer RSS Feed Contact us Donation Popup
© Copyright 1999-2017 PalestineChronicle.com. All rights reserved
Powered By MediaSeniors