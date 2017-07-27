Palestine Chronicle Fundraising Appeal

Hamas to Remain on EU ‘Terror List’, Court Rules

Jul 27 2017 / 4:51 pm
Hamas fighters in Gaza (Photo: MEMO)

The European Union’s Court of Justice (ECJ) has ruled that Hamas, should remain in the bloc’s “terror” list, referring the case back to lower court.

ECJ judges on Wednesday overruled the General Court’s view of 2014 that the 28-nation bloc had insufficient evidence to maintain asset freezes and travel bans on Hamas.

That lower court found that the listing was based on media and Internet reports rather than solid legal arguments.

However, the ECJ said that a decision by a competent authority was only required for an initial listing, with no such condition for subsequent retention.

In December 2014, the General Court said Hamas should be removed from the list because the EU’s decision to place it on the “terror” sanctions list was not the result of an independent investigation.

The European Council, in turn, appealed that finding, believing the General Court “was wrong in its assessment of the way in which the Council relied on information in the public domain”.

The EU maintains an active sanctions policy, targeting individuals, groups and states, including several other Palestinian entities.

(Aljazeera, PC, Social Media)

Posted by on Jul 27 2017 . Filed under News, slider, The Free Zone .

"The Palestine Chronicle is a beacon. History, witness, analysis and ways forward are here, written with authority and humanity. Long may it publish." — John Pilger.
