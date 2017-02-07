Hanan Ashrawi Urges Italy to Recognize Palestine

Feb 7 2017 / 6:25 pm
PLO Executive Member, Hanan Ashrawi. (Photo: via IMEMC, file)

Dr. Hanan Ashrawi, top member of the executive commute of the Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO), urged Italy to recognize the state of Palestine in the immediate future, according to a statement by her office published on Monday.

This came during a meeting at the PLO headquarters in Ramallah with the Italian Consul General in Jerusalem, Fabio Sokolowicz, WAFA News Agency reported.

Ashrawi discussed with the Italian diplomat the latest political and regional developments, including “Israel’s disastrous policies and its persistent violations of international law, in particular the “Regularization Bill” and the approval of more than 6,660 illegal settlement units in the past two months,” according to the statement.

The PLO official also briefed Sokolowicz on the Paris international peace conference “and the need for follow-up action,” as well as European Union positions and statements and Palestinian efforts to hold Israel accountable at the International Criminal Court and other multinational agencies and organisations.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)

