Hebron: Israeli Forces Detain Palestinian Teachers on Their Way to School

A West Bank 'school' where children are studying in the open-air due to Israeli military restrictions. (Photo: Supplied)

Israeli forces on Sunday detained an unidentified number of Palestinian teachers from the southern occupied West Bank district of Hebron (Al-Khalil), as they were on their way to school, according to official Palestinian Authority (PA)-owned Wafa news agency.

Wafa reported that the teachers, from the al-Masafer school, were on their way to the school, south of the town of Yatta, when Israeli forces stopped their vehicle.

Israeli soldiers reportedly detained the teachers for an unspecified period of time, and seized the vehicle.

Israel severely restricting, for 2nd day in a row, freedom of movement for #Palestinian students/teachers in #Hebron https://t.co/BCtxzXF2Ol — Love 4 Palestine (@WithPalestine) August 29, 2017

Wafa added that Israeli forces “chased civilians on nearby roads and prevented them from making any movements in (the) area, under the pretext that the area was declared a military zone.”

The South Hebron Hills, known locally as Masafer Yatta, lies almost entirely in Area C, the 62 percent of the West Bank under full Israel civil and security control since the 1993 Oslo Accords.

(Maan, PC, Social Media)