ICC ‘Significantly Progressed’ in Examination of Alleged War Crimes in Palestine (VIDEO)

The Office of The Prosecutor at the International Criminal Court (ICC) says it has “advanced and significantly progressed” its preliminary examination into alleged war crimes in Palestine, with a particular focus given to Jewish settlements and the demolitions of Palestinian homes.

According to the annual update, the Office “has focused its analysis on alleged war crimes committed in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, since 13 June 2014”, namely that “the Israeli authorities have allegedly been involved in the settlement of civilians onto the territory of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, and the forced removal of Palestinians from their homes”.

The Office notes that “settlement-related activities have reportedly included the confiscation and appropriation of land; the planning and authorization of settlement expansions”, and “constructions of residential units and related infrastructures in the settlements”.

The report also notes “the regularization of constructions built without the required authorization from Israeli authorities (so-called outposts); and public subsidies, incentive, and funding specifically allocated to settlers and settlements’ local authorities to encourage migration to the settlements and boost their economic development.”

Meanwhile, the Office states,

“Israeli authorities are also alleged to have been involved in the demolition of Palestinian property and eviction of Palestinian residents from homes in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.”

The update continues:

“Moreover, Israeli authorities have reportedly continued to advance plans to relocate Bedouin and other herder communities present in and around the so-called E1 area, including through the seizure and demolition of residential properties and related infrastructure.”

It concludes by noting that “during 2018, the Office has advanced and significantly progressed its analysis”, and that “given the detailed focus that the Office has given to this situation since 2015, the Prosecutor intends to complete the preliminary examination as early as possible.”

