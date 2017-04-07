Illegal Israeli Settlement Comes Under Fire

Psagot is an illegal settlement that was built on a hill known to local Arab tribes as Jabel Tawil. (Photo: File)

Shots were fired at Israeli occupation forces who were standing guard outside the illegal West bank settlement of Psagot near the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah on the evening of April 6.

Israel’s Channel 10 reported that shots were fired from a vehicle which was passing the settlement. No injuries were reported.

A large number of reinforcements rushed to the scene and began combing the area for clues and to find the shooters.

The illegal settlement was built on a hill known to local Arab tribes as Jabel Tawil. It was founded in 1981.

(MEMO, Social Media)