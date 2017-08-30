Iran Restores Relationship with Hamas, Resume Support of Military Wing

Yahya Al-Sinwar, the new Hamas leader in the Gaza Strip. (Photo: via MEMO)

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said in a statement that he was “ready to put aside all disagreements (with Hamas) for the sake of supporting Palestine and the Palestinian people as well as the unity of the Muslim world.”

Gazan Prime Minister, Yahya Sinwar, confirmed that Iran is, once again, supporting Hamas’ military wing. The newly appointed leader’s first order of business was to repair the fractured relationship between the two.

On Monday, Sinwar, in an address to journalists, said Iran is “the largest backer financially and militarily” supporter of Hamas’ Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades.

New #Hamas leader: #Iran is “the largest backer financially and militarily” to Hamas’ military winghttps://t.co/zjOZihGERc — Israel Nitzan (@IsraelNitzan) August 29, 2017

Sinwar said that Hamas will now “(develop) our military strength in order to liberate Palestine,” with the help of the rekindled alliance Iran.

“The Iranian military support to Hamas and al-Qassam is strategic,” Sinwar explained, adding that the relationship between the two had “become fantastic and returned to its former era.”

However, he added, that Hamas would also take “every effort to avoid a war… At the same time, we are not afraid of a war and are ready for it.”

The attendance of a Hamas delegation to the second-term inauguration of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, sent a strong message that they had agreed to “turn a new page in bilateral relations.”

Prior to Sinwar’s announcement, Hamas’ two major state-based backers were Turkey as well as Qatar, which is facing a Saudi-led blockade.

(teleSUR, PC, Social Media)