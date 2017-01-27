Islamic-Christian Commission Condemns New Rail Plan in Jerusalem

Jan 27 2017 / 7:46 pm
The light Trail connecting East and West Jerusalem. (Photo: Palestine Today, file)

The Islamic-Christian Commission for Patronizing (supporting) Jerusalem and Holy Sites has strongly denounced the Israeli plan to connect the Aqsa Mosque’s Western Wall with the rail line coming from Tel Aviv.

In a press release on Wednesday, the Commission described the plan as “very serious” and “insistence on Judaizing Jerusalem and its landmarks and changing its Arab identity and character.”

Secretary-general of the commission Hanna Issa “appealed to all peace-loving countries to provide real support for Jerusalem as a religious city and the capital of Palestine and take action to curb Israel’s Judaization policy.”

Issa pointed to the fact that Jerusalem is an occupied city under International law, which makes any change to its status illegal.

(PIC, PC, Social Media)

Being Palestinian
