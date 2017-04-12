Israel Admits Losing Nearly All Bodies of Palestinian Martyrs It Holds

Hundreds marched demanding Israel to return bodies of Palestinians. (Maan)

The Israeli authorities have admitted on Monday it had lost the bodies of Palestinian martyrs it holds of Palestinians who were buried in what Israel calls ‘the cemeteries of numbers.’

Haaretz Israeli Newspaper said “the Israeli authorities entrusted Israeli companies to bury the bodies of Palestinian martyrs in the 90s. However, the only thing that was found is their burial places,” adding, “the documents related to the issue were torn.”

These confessions were voiced in the Public Prosecution’s response to the petition filed by families of Palestinian martyrs to the High Court to receive the bodies of their sons, according to the newspaper.

#Israel says it lost the remains of 121 out of 123 #Palestinian bodies that they murdered & snatched. https://t.co/Kwj4PlZHtC pic.twitter.com/6GXmfAS5qm — Abbs Winston (@AbbsWinston) April 10, 2017

Haaretz affirmed that out of 123 bodies, the state found only two, adding that the Israeli army said that it has no information about the number of the withheld bodies of the Palestinian martyrs who were killed in 1990s.

The Hebrew newspaper pointed out, “The Israeli court said that investigations must be conducted to find out which company was assigned to the burial. Most often the task was assigned to private companies such as ‘IES’. This company was closed and all documents related to the case were torn.”

According to the newspaper, the only bodies that were found belong to Diaa al-Dumiati and Dergham Zakarneh who were killed in 2002.

(PIC, PC, Social Media)