Palestine Chronicle Fundraising Appeal

The Palestine Chronicle provides honest and accurate reporting and commentary on the Palestinian people's struggle for freedom and human rights. Our team includes local writers and reporters on the ground who are not only reporting on, but living the struggle themselves. With multilingual platforms and many writers and intellectuals on board, the knowledge provided by the Chronicle is unique and unmatched.

Please consider a making a donation to support our work.

$20,000
$8,947 Raised
44% Funded

Israel Arrested Over 400 Palestinians in June

Jul 18 2017 / 12:03 am
Khalida Jarrar is a feminist, human rights advocate and member of the Palestinian Legislative Council. (Photo: Social Media)

Israeli forces detained 388 Palestinians, including 70 minors, across the occupied Palestinian territories in June, rights groups revealed on Sunday.

According to the information gathered by Addameer, the Al-Mezan Centre for Human Rights, the Palestinian Prisoner’s Society, and the Palestinian Committee of Prisoners’ Affairs, 126 of the imprisoned Palestinians were from occupied East Jerusalem, 261 were residents of the occupied West Bank and one was from the besieged Gaza Strip.

Earlier this month, the Palestinian Committee of Prisoners’ Affairs reported that at least 35 Palestinian minors who were detained in June were being held in Israel’s Ofer prison. They had been fined 38,000 shekels ($10,740) in total by Israeli military courts.

The report estimated that a total of 6,300 Palestinians were currently imprisoned by Israel, including 300 minors and 486 Palestinians held under Israel’s contested policy of administrative detention – internment without trial or charges.

The joint statement went on to add that 61 administrative detention orders were issued in June – 19 new orders and 42 renewals.

The report estimated that 11 members of the Palestinian Legislative Council were held by Israel as of 11 July 11, including MP Khalida Jarrar who was detained on 2 July before being sentenced to six months in administrative detention by an Israeli court.

The report denounced “an ongoing Israeli pattern of violations of the principles laid down in [international human rights legal] conventions” regarding the rights of prisoners, notably through its use of torture, ill-treatment and administrative detention.

Addameer has estimated that some 20 percent of Palestinians – and 40 per cent of Palestinian men – have been detained by Israel at some point in their lives.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

image_pdfimage_print
Posted by on Jul 18 2017 . Filed under News, slider, The Free Zone . You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 . You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.

Leave a Comment

Please insert the correct number.


Support Palestine Chronicle
Support Palestine Chronicle
"The Palestine Chronicle is a beacon. History, witness, analysis and ways forward are here, written with authority and humanity. Long may it publish." — John Pilger.
Subscribe to Newsletter
Enter your email address to subscribe to our mailing list.
Email:
I Remember My Name
My Father Was A Freedom Fighter
separator
Being Palestinian
Disclaimer RSS Feed Contact us Donation Popup
© Copyright 1999-2017 PalestineChronicle.com. All rights reserved
Powered By MediaSeniors