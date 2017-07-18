Israel Arrested Over 400 Palestinians in June

Khalida Jarrar is a feminist, human rights advocate and member of the Palestinian Legislative Council. (Photo: Social Media)

Israeli forces detained 388 Palestinians, including 70 minors, across the occupied Palestinian territories in June, rights groups revealed on Sunday.

According to the information gathered by Addameer, the Al-Mezan Centre for Human Rights, the Palestinian Prisoner’s Society, and the Palestinian Committee of Prisoners’ Affairs, 126 of the imprisoned Palestinians were from occupied East Jerusalem, 261 were residents of the occupied West Bank and one was from the besieged Gaza Strip.

Earlier this month, the Palestinian Committee of Prisoners’ Affairs reported that at least 35 Palestinian minors who were detained in June were being held in Israel’s Ofer prison. They had been fined 38,000 shekels ($10,740) in total by Israeli military courts.

#BREAKING: Palestinian Legislative Council member Khalida Jarrar received a six months administrative detention order. #StopAD pic.twitter.com/bCfW7ZYgRv — Addameer –الضمير (@Addameer) July 12, 2017

The report estimated that a total of 6,300 Palestinians were currently imprisoned by Israel, including 300 minors and 486 Palestinians held under Israel’s contested policy of administrative detention – internment without trial or charges.

The joint statement went on to add that 61 administrative detention orders were issued in June – 19 new orders and 42 renewals.

The report estimated that 11 members of the Palestinian Legislative Council were held by Israel as of 11 July 11, including MP Khalida Jarrar who was detained on 2 July before being sentenced to six months in administrative detention by an Israeli court.

The report denounced “an ongoing Israeli pattern of violations of the principles laid down in [international human rights legal] conventions” regarding the rights of prisoners, notably through its use of torture, ill-treatment and administrative detention.

Addameer has estimated that some 20 percent of Palestinians – and 40 per cent of Palestinian men – have been detained by Israel at some point in their lives.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)