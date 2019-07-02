Israel Asks UK to Outlaw Hamas, BDS

UK Home Secretary Sajid Javid visits Yad Vashem in Jerusalem. (Photo: via Social Media)

Israel has asked the UK Home Secretary Sajid Javid to outlaw Hamas and the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement, Channel 7 reported.

Sajid, who is in Israel at the moment, met with Israeli Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan yesterday in Tel Aviv before going on to meet Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

In 2001 the UK proscribed Hamas’ military wing, the Izz Ad-Din Al-Qassam Brigades, as a “terrorist organization” however recognizes its political arm as the body which governs the besieged Gaza Strip.

During his two-day trip to Israel, Javid visited the Western Wall (Al-Buraq Wall) in occupied East Jerusalem and placed a note between its stones.

He also made a “deeply moving and emotional” visit to the national Holocaust memorial and museum at Yad Vashem.

He also became the first UK cabinet minister to pray at Al-Aqsa Mosque, Islam’s third holiest site.

(Middle East Monitor, PC, Social Media)

