Israel Bans Palestinian Mother of Six from Her Jerusalem Home

Aug 7 2017 / 10:20 pm
A Palestinian child held with his family at the Qalandiya military checkpoint. (Photo: Tamar Fleishman)

After spending 12 months in prison, the Israeli authorities Monday banned Dalal Said Abu al-Hawa, 39, from her East Jerusalem home and sent her into exile in the West Bank, according to her family.

Abu al-Hawa, a mother of six, was detained one year ago and charged with transferring money to Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails, including her son Omar, 17, who is serving a two-and-a-half-year sentence for throwing stones and Molotov cocktails at Israeli police.

She was also charged with being in Jerusalem without a permit.

Abu al-Hawa, who is originally a West Bank resident, moved to East Jerusalem’s al-Tur neighborhood after marrying an East Jerusalem resident and getting family reunification.

However, following her detention and sentence, Israel revoked her Jerusalem residency rights and exiled her to the West Bank, away from her home and children, said her family.

When arrested, Abu al-Hawa had a nine-month old infant at home, who was raised away from his mother.

Exiling Abu al-Hawa is part of Israeli policy aimed at punishing families of Palestinians who resist the Israeli occupation of their homeland.

(Wafa, PC, Social Media)

