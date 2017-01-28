Israel Committed Systemic Killings against Palestinians in Gaza says PACE

After several Israeli wars that killed thousands, Gaza remains under siege. (Photo: File)

The Palestinian Information Center reported that “the European-Palestinian relations council welcomed a resolution made by a The Council of Europe’s Parliamentary Assembly accusing Israel of engaging in systematic unlawful killings of Palestinian civilians in Gaza Strip over the past several years, and of exacerbating a humanitarian crisis in the blockaded Palestinian enclave.”

PACE voted last Tuesday in favor of a resolution, based on a report on the humanitarian situation in the besieged enclave, which charges Israel with “the excessive and intentional use of force without justification against Palestinian civilians in Gaza.”

The report stated, “Cases of the deliberate fatal shooting of individuals who posed no imminent danger to life amounts to an appalling pattern of apparently systematic unlawful killings”.

Livni cancels trip to Brussels after prosecutors confirm they want to question her in Gaza war crimes investigation https://t.co/qbtN3gaY7o — Heidi Matthews (@Heidi__Matthews) January 26, 2017

The report was presented on January 4 to the assembly, which is made up of 324 parliamentarians from 47 countries.

The council said that the report called on European Union countries to exert efforts for opening an official investigation at the International Criminal Court in case of the existence of reasonable evidence.

The council asked the international community and states of the European Union to embark on hard work to hold war criminals accountable as well as ending the Israeli siege on Gaza.

(PIC, PC, Social Media)