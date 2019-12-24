Israel Considers Preventing Entry of ICC Investigators

December 24, 2019 Blog, News
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. (Photo: File)

Israel is considering preventing the entry of officials from the International Criminal Court (ICC) in response to the chief prosecutor’s decision to investigate its possible war crimes in the occupied Palestinian territories, local media reported.

Israel Hayom reported yesterday that representatives from the Israeli ministries of foreign affairs, justice, and national security council have discussed practical ways to respond to the ICC chief prosecutor’s decision.

The paper said representatives from the three ministers met on Sunday in the office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and discussed the possibility of preventing the entry of ICC staff into Israel.

On Friday, ICC chief prosecutor Fatou Bensouda announced her intention to open a full investigation into possible war crimes in the Palestinian territories.

(Middle East Monitor, PC, Social Media)

