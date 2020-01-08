Israel Fines Palestinian Prisoner One Million Shekels

An Israeli court in Jerusalem on Tuesday fined a Palestinian prisoner one million shekels (approximately $286,000), according to Quds Press.

The Palestinian prisoner was identified as Murad Al-Rajabi, from Jerusalem’s Silwan neighborhood.

Israeli court claimed that Al-Rajabi had carried out a stabbing attack three years ago, wounding several Jewish settlers.

The court, Quds Press added, ruled that the prisoner has to pay 30,000 shekels ($8,600) to one of the settlers who claims to have been wounded in the alleged attack.

Al-Rajabi, who was arrested on October 19, 2016, is serving a prison term of 15 years.

“Israeli courts are not an example of fairness and transparency. Indeed, when it comes to Palestinians, the entire Israeli judicial system is skewed,” commented Ramzy Baroud, journalist, author and editor of The Palestine Chronicle.

“The struggle of Palestinian prisoners epitomizes the effort of all Palestinians. Their imprisonment is a stark representation of the collective imprisonment of the Palestinian people”.

“Israel,” added Baroud, “should be held accountable for all of this.”

(The Palestine Chronicle, MEMO, Social Media)