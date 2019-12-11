Israel Must End Deadlock by Midnight or Hold Third Election in a Year

After months of political turmoil, Israel and its embattled Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday looked to be heading for a third election in a 12-month period unless they can resolve a stalemate before midnight.
🇺🇸 Israel heading for unprecedented third election in a year https://t.co/5EL33T5De2 👈 see here 🇺🇸 RT 🔁 pic.twitter.com/z2CZlu1R0P
— Nydia😃🇺🇸 (@nydiahotland11) December 11, 2019
Chances for a last-minute resolution looked dim after days of mudslinging between Netanyahu and his main rival Benny Gantz, both of whom have repeatedly failed to build a governing majority in the parliament, known as the Knesset.
(Al Jazeera, PC, Social Media)
Be the first to comment