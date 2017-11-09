Israel Releases Palestinian Journalist Muhammad Al-Qeeq

Hunger striker, Muhammed Al Qeeq was held by Israel in administrative detention. (Photo: Via Al Jazeera, file)

Israeli occupation authorities yesterday released Palestinian journalist Muhammad Al-Qeeq.

Thirty-five-year-old Al-Qeeq was arrested in 2015 and placed under administrative detention – detention without charge or trial. He went for a hunger strike that lasted 94 days in protest against his detention.

He was released in 2016, but in January 2017, he was re-arrested at an Israeli military checkpoint in the north of the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah.

Journalist Mohammed al-Qiq the victorious hunger striker pic.twitter.com/f7R86EmkHU — STAND WITH PALESTINE (@Pray4Pal) May 21, 2016

Israeli authorities once again placed him under administrative detention; he began a hunger strike in protest. This came to an end when his lawyer agreed with occupation forces that he would be sentenced to ten and a half months over claims of incitement.

Al-Qeeq is married to journalist Fayha Shalash and they have two children.

According to Addameer, as of January, 6,500 Palestinians were being held in Israeli prisons, 536 of whom were being held under administrative detention.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)