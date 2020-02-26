Israel Reopens Gaza Crossings following Ceasefire with Palestinian Resistance

Israeli authorities yesterday reopened crossings with the besieged Gaza Strip, but kept the fishing zone closed, according to Israeli media.

“After evaluation of the situation, all the crossings in the peripheries of Gaza were reopened and train service from Sderot [Israeli town 1.6 kilometers from Gaza] to Ashkelon resumed,” said the spokesperson for the Israeli army, according to Israeli news website Ynet News.

However, fishing in Gaza continues to be banned, with the navy opening fire at fisherman this morning who were at a distance of just three miles from the coast.

If this monstrosity was committed by any other party aside from #Israel, it would have made international headlines and roundly condemned by everyone. In occupied #Palestine, however, well, another day, another murder. https://t.co/0IiowrbPQ7 via @PalestineChron pic.twitter.com/VTvOEHMHte — Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) February 26, 2020

All crossings into Gaza had been closed on Monday after Palestinians reacted to the brutal killing of a man at the fence separating Gaza from Israel.

Israeli forces then used a bulldozer to drag the lifeless body of 27-year-old Mohammed al-Naem away, confiscating it and not allowing his family to bury him.

(Palestine Chronicle, MEMO, Social Media)