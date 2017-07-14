Palestine Chronicle Fundraising Appeal

The Palestine Chronicle provides honest and accurate reporting and commentary on the Palestinian people's struggle for freedom and human rights. Our team includes local writers and reporters on the ground who are not only reporting on, but living the struggle themselves. With multilingual platforms and many writers and intellectuals on board, the knowledge provided by the Chronicle is unique and unmatched.

Please consider a making a donation to support our work.

$20,000
$8,154 Raised
40% Funded

Israel Shuts down Al Aqsa Mosque after Shooting (VIDEOS)

Jul 14 2017 / 6:30 pm
Israeli occupation soldiers inspect the body of a Palestinian killed in al-Aqsa shooting. (Photo: via Twitter)

Israeli police closed and cancelled Friday noon prayers in Al Aqsa mosque and briefly detained Jerusalem’s top Muslim cleric after three Palestinians and two Israeli police officers were killed in a shootout in Jerusalem’s Old City.

Sheikh Mohammad Ahmed Hussein, who decried the mosque closure, was taken into custody from the Bab Al-Asbat area (Lion’s Gate) after leading an open-air prayer nearby.

“Israeli police detained my father in a violent manner and took him to unknown destination,” said Omar, son of the grand mufti.

Hussein was later released on $2,800 bail.

 

Sheikh Omar Keswani, a religious official at Al Aqsa, decried the closure and cancellation of Friday prayers.

“Forbidding the Friday prayer is an unfair procedure,” Keswani told Al Jazeera. “What happened earlier is now being taken advantage of by the Israeli right to impose a new reality in Al Aqsa mosque.”

Haj Khalil Abu Elsheikh, 77, travelled 100km from Beer-sheva to attend Friday prayers at Al Aqsa mosque.

“No religion allows this,” he told Al Jazeera, referring to praying on the side of the road. “No belief accepts this.”

The ancient, marble-and-stone compound houses the Al Aqsa mosque, Islam’s third-holiest site, and the 7th century Dome of the Rock. Thousands pray there every Friday.

The Western Wall of the compound, also known as the Wailing Wall, is considered the holiest site in Judaism.

 

Following the attack, Israeli police cleared the Al Aqsa mosque and closed it for public. They identified the assailants as Arab citizens of Israel.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas reached out to Netanyahu in a phone call to discuss the situation in Jerusalem, highlighting the concern about a possible escalation, according to the official Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Abbas condemned the attack and said he rejects “any violence from any party, particularly at holy sites”.

(Al Jazeera, PC, Social Media)

image_pdfimage_print
Posted by on Jul 14 2017 . Filed under Articles, News, slider, The Free Zone, Videos . You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 . You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.

Leave a Comment

Please insert the correct number.


Support Palestine Chronicle
Support Palestine Chronicle
"The Palestine Chronicle is a beacon. History, witness, analysis and ways forward are here, written with authority and humanity. Long may it publish." — John Pilger.
Subscribe to Newsletter
Enter your email address to subscribe to our mailing list.
Email:
I Remember My Name
My Father Was A Freedom Fighter
separator
Being Palestinian
Disclaimer RSS Feed Contact us Donation Popup
© Copyright 1999-2017 PalestineChronicle.com. All rights reserved
Powered By MediaSeniors