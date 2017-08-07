Palestine Chronicle Fundraising Appeal

Israel Steals Important Jerusalem Property Documents from Al-Aqsa Mosque

Aug 7 2017 / 10:23 pm
Israeli soldiers staging a raid against Al-Aqsa. (Photo: File)

During the closure of Al-Aqsa Mosque last month, Israeli occupation authorities stole important documents from Al-Aqsa Mosque relating to Jerusalem’s properties and endowments, Felesteen.ps revealed yesterday.

Chairman of the Jerusalem International Centre Hassan Khater said that the Israeli occupation stole the documents from the “rooms, libraries, documentary archives” of Al-Aqsa Mosque when its forces were alone during the closure.

“Through these documents, the Israeli occupation is putting its hand on the endowments, properties and real estate of Jerusalem’s endowment department,” Khater said, noting that the theft of these documents is a “real disaster”.

He noted that these documents include “details, secrets and signatures”, adding that more than 90 per cent of Jerusalem’s Old City is part of these endowments.

Khater stressed that the “Israeli occupation’s ability to forge documents will harm the endowments of the city.”

He also expressed his fears that the Israeli occupation would use these documents to help carry out its Judaisation plans in the holy city, noting that Judaisation is “the main battle” between the Palestinians and the Israelis.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

